Terry W Beuthling

Madison- Terry William Beuthling, born July 26 in 1943 to Elliott “Butch” and Grace Beuthling, Terry was the eldest of two children.

Growing up in Burlington, WI along the Fox River provided plenty of opportunities to go on adventures with neighborhood kids. Always curious, he enjoyed learning how things worked at his dad’s auto garage and playing cards with his parents’ friends. Terry worked various jobs while growing up and graduated Burlington High School in 1961 and moved to Madison, WI to attend college. Terry graduated in 1968 with a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He married Barbara Ann Maloney on a chilly February 10, 1968. Through their fifty-two years of marriage, he and Barb raised four children, Mike, Dan, Rob and Beth. He doted on them with love and instilled his sense of curiosity and adventure throughout their childhood and beyond.

Throughout his career, Terry developed a wide array of civil engineering skills on projects across the country and world. He was known among his peers as an intelligent, decisive engineer that cared deeply for his colleagues and projects. He was a mentor to many throughout his career that spanned fifty years.

His sense of adventure never waned as he enjoyed hiking, biking, fishing, camping, canoeing, and traveling throughout his life. For his final adventure, he became “Hans Spieler,” a throwback pseudonym to his German heritage and discipline. As Hans, he played poker, loving the challenge and competition. He parlayed his experience as a pragmatic engineer to study hands and players and come out ahead.

Terry passed away on March 27, 2020 due to complications of leukemia.

Terry is survived by his wife Barbara Beuthling, his sister, Romayne Lohman, three children Dan (Kelley Ryan), Rob (Kristine Hahn), and Beth (Scott) Rice. He loved taking his six grandchildren, Elsa, Luke, Hugo, Bo, Kate and Rose on adventures.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mike and brother-in-law Keith Lohman.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace Hospice for their love, advice, and patience bestowed on Terry. Memorials can be made in the form of donations in Terry’s name to Agrace Hospice.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration for family and friends will be held at a future date.