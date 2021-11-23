Terry L. Hamburg

by Obituaries

Terry L. Hamburg age 64 of Lone Rock passed away on Wednesday November 17, 2021 at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born on February 9, 1957 in Dodgeville, WI the son of Paul and Betty Lou (Ewing) Hamburg. Terry was married to Eileen Roberts on December 16, 2003. He was a Carpentry Contractor most of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Eileen Hamburg of Lone Rock, 2 children, Derrick (Tamara) Boutain of Richland Center, Kyle Boutain of Lone Rock, 2 Grandchildren, Alexander Boutain and Connor Williams, 5 siblings, Carol Sorenson, Don (Joy) Hamburg, Jim Hamburg, Peggy (Pat) Ringelstetter, Mary Lou (Donny) Wittmann, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Hamburg, mother, Betty Lou Dederich, a sister, Joanne McCluskey and a brother, Thomas Dederich.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Wisconsin Riverside Resort on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 1:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

