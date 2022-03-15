Terry L. Berget

by Obituaries

Terry L. Berget, age 69 of South Wayne, Wisconsin, passed away on March 13, 2022. He was born May 29, 1952 to Raymond and Ruby (Larson) Berget. He graduated from Black Hawk High School in 1970 and was united in marriage to Barbara Erickson on June 27, 1970 at West Wiota Lutheran Church. He began working at Monroe Glass Company in August of 1970 and worked there until his illness in late fall of 2021.

Terry is survived by his wife, Barbara; five children: Craig (Serena) of Rosemount, Minnesota and their children, Giada, Anderson, and Urban; Troy (Jaime) of South Wayne and their son, Roderick; Eric (Donna) of South Wayne; Wade (Bridget) of Darlington and their children, Cadyn and Adalee; and Tara (Desie) Breadon of South Wayne and their children, Mia, Callum, and Mateo; seven step-grandchildren: Ethan, Zachary, Charley, Reesan, Zachary, Talia and Michael; his sisters, Janice Flannery and Janet Flannery; sister and brother-in-law Judith and Thomas Fernstaedt; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ruby Berget; brother and sister-in-law Roger and Agnes Berget; brothers-in-law James Flannery and Dean Flannery; parents-in-law Reuben and Vivian Erickson; and his beloved basset hound, Flash.

Terry was a member of Wiota Lutheran Church and served on the West Wiota Cemetery Board and church council. Terry proudly served on the South Wayne Fire Department for many years, acting as chief for several years. He was a founding member of the Black Hawk Cruisers Car Club and was proud of his ’67 Impala. He was a life-long supporter of Black Hawk Football and worked as part of the “chain gang” for many years.

Above all, Terry loved and supported his family. From coaching his children in little league to supporting them in high school and college athletics, helping with projects and remodeling at homes and shops, celebrating over 50 years of marriage with his wife, and adoring every moment with his beloved grandchildren – he cherished every moment with his family.

A funeral service for Terry L. Berget will be held on Saturday, March 19th, at 11:00 AM at the Wiota Lutheran Church (6682 State Road 78, South Wayne, WI 53587) with Rev. Myron Crawford officiating. Burial will be in the West Wiota cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 18th, at the Wiota Lutheran Church from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday, March 19th from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Terry’s name.

