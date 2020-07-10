Terry Dale Michael

Terry Michael, age 73 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence.

At this time due to the Covid 19 health crisis, no services are planned.

Terry was born October 8, 1946 in Omaha Nebraska, the son of Robert and Katherine (Allen) Michael. He grew up in Lake Delton. On March 18th, 1978 he married Terri West.

In 1961 when Terry was 15 he started working on the Kilbourn Dam for the Prepakt Concrete Company. He became a Black water diver going all over to inspect dams and hydro plants. In 1973 he graduated from Reisch Auction college in Mason City, Iowa. Built a sale barn in Dellona and had many Sunday sales. In 1983 he started his own concrete company called Grout-Tech. Then in 1998 sold out and retired. In 1997 Terry and Terri purchased Country Roads Motorhome and RV Park in Lake Delton.

Terry, with his wife, Terri, toured the United States, Mexico, Germany, and Canada for over 50 years on his Goldwing. And occasionally a Harley. He was a successful trap shooter and made it his goal to trap shoot in all the states he could. He and his good friends fished Bassmasters tournaments all over the country with Motel 6 at one time their sponsor. He was a member of the Wisconsin Dells Masonic Lodge and a member of the Zor Shrine. For many of the last 23 years you could find him on the front porch of the RV Park telling stories and making people laugh.

Terry is survived by his wife, Terri Lynn; son, Robert D Michael; daughter and son-in-law Kate and Don Pfaff; 3 grandsons; Thomas & CJ Pfaff and Tucker Michael; sisters, Jackie Michael and Barbara West; 3 nephews and 1 niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents.