Terrie Rene (nee Gilson) Klingenberg

STOUGHTON, WI – Terrie Rene (nee Gilson) Klingenberg, age 71, passed away peacefully, with her husband by her side, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at home after a short illness.

She was born in San Diego, CA, to Robert and Freddie Mae (nee Overman) Gilson on April 29,1949. Terrie currently lived in Stoughton and had resided in Ohio, California, North Carolina and Virginia at various points in her life. On Feb. 20, 1988, she married the love of her life, Walter Klingenberg. They had 32 years of marriage together, including a 20th anniversary renewal of vows at Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur CA, the original site of their wedding. She was a retired corporate-level financial troubleshooter.

Terrie loved athletics, music, the great outdoors and watching a good movie in front of the fireplace. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. People will miss her wry and playful sense of humor and also her awesome talents in the kitchen for many a holiday and family get together.

Terrie is survived by her husband, Walter Klingenberg; her sisters; Brenda (Tom) Patteson, Sandy Sweet and Candy (Ted) Bender; brothers, Bob (Sue) Gilson, Bill Bloodworth Jr. and Jerry (Beth) Bloodworth; sisters-in-law, Karen (Allan) Bentley, Julie (Steve) Roux and Angie Christian; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, friends and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by an infant child; her parents; her parents-in-law; and sisters, Sherry and Nancy.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for the excellent care and assistance they provided.

No memorial service or funeral will be held as Terrie has chosen private cremation.

Donations in Terrie’s name may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital of Memphis, TN.

Online condolences may be made online at www.gundersonfh.com.

