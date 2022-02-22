Terrell “Cap” Jacobs III

by Obituaries

Terrell Jacobs III, age 64, of West Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022.

No services are planned at this time.

Terrell “Cap” Jacobs III, the son of Terrell and Juanita (Baty) Jacobs II, was born in November of 1957 into the world of circus. Cap came from the bloodline of big cat trainers to high flying trapeze artists and performers of the past. Cap followed those footsteps with love and passion for circus within his life and career. He traveled many miles as a performer and met the love of his life, Lynn Marie. They united in marriage and continued together as circus performers. Cap and his wife contracted with Culpepper and Merriweather circus. Cap took center ring as their animal trainer and Lynn was an aerialist. Together they traveled many years and performed for many audiences across the United States. When it was time to step back out of the circus ring, Cap and his wife retired in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Cap’s love for the circus never faded, he lived his dream and left his mark within the world of circus. He will always be remembered as a little boy who chased his dreams of being under the big top and made his dreams come true. Cap will be missed deeply by his family and friends he met along the way. ~

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynn Marie (Metzger) Jacobs; 4 brothers, John, Todd, Robert and Robbie; 2 aunts, Wanda Ward and Jessica Siebles; 2 sisters, Deborah Novak of Belle Plaine, Iowa and Stacy King of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and a life long dear friend, Wini McKay.

He is preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Carl and Genevieve (Ward) Baty; paternal grandparents, Terrell and Dolly Jacobs and great-grandparents, Eddie and Mayme Ward.

