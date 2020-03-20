Terrance M. “Terry” Bambrough

MADISON-Terrance M. “Terry” Bambrough, age 58, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on March 15, 1961, in Madison, the son of Leslie and Bonita (Blobaum) Bambrough.

Terry was a driver for Madison Taxi. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. Most of all, Terry enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Teresa. Together they enjoyed bowling, going out for lunch and going for walks in the park with Terry’s dogs.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Teresa Lynn Bambrough.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Daniel Bambrough.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Special thank you to Madison Taxi and the Stoughton Baptist Church for all the support and care during this difficult time. See you soon!

