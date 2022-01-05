Teressa Faye Jensen

by Obituaries

Teressa Faye Jensen, 63, of Avoca, went to be with our Lord Monday, January 3, 2022.

She was born on May 22, 1958, in Richland Center, the daughter of LeRoy Sr. and Elda (Brandt) Riedel. She graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1976 and Madison Business College in 1978. Teressa married the love of her life, James Jensen, on May 22, 1992, in Sauk City. Together they were blessed with a son, Samuel.

Teressa was a fun-loving and hard-working person who always put her family first. Her greatest titles were wife, mom, sister, and grandma. She was employed by Scot Industries in Muscoda for over 20 years. Teressa was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, serving the lord as a Sunday School teacher and Administrative Assistant.

Teressa leaves behind her loving husband of 30 years James, son: Samuel (Amanda) Jensen; stepson: James Jr. (Crystal) Jensen; stepdaughter: Julie Jensen; two sisters: LuRae (Michael) Monday, Rose Trentin; three brothers: LeRoy Jr. (Elizabeth) Riedel, Charles (Maria) Riedel, James (Rebecca) Riedel; four grandchildren, and a great grandchild. Teressa is also survived by her brother-in-law: Dave (Sharon) Jensen; sister-in-law: Linda (Rick) Hinz; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends.

Teressa was preceded in death by her infant son Billy, parents LeRoy Sr. and Elda Riedel, brother-in-law David Trentin, brother and sister-in-law Ralph and Pat Jensen, mother and father-in-law Bob and Margret Jensen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 210 W. Beech St, Muscoda, WI 53573. Visitation will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022, in the Sauk City Cemetery, 1200 Lueders Rd, Sauk City, WI 53583.

In Lieu of flowers please direct memorials in Teressa’s name to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

The family suggests masks be worn during all services at the church.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

