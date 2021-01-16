Teresa Marie Halvorsen

Teresa Marie Halvorsen, age 56, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at UW Hospital after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer for over two years.

She was born on April 10, 1964, in Madison, the daughter of Lawrence Mortensen and Karen (Galer) Hunsbusher.

Teresa graduated from LaFollette High School in 1982. She achieved two degrees from MATC in the dental hygienist program and accounting. Teresa married Randy Halvorsen on April 22, 1988, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Madison. She worked at American Family Insurance in multiple roles, including management for 32 years, retiring in 2020.

Teresa loved to watch her kid’s activities. She loved cheering on her daughter, Kayla, at her tennis matches and traveling to watch her bowling competitions. She was her son, Kalec’s biggest fan at his baseball, basketball and football games. Any time with family was the best time for Teresa. She loved traveling to sunny Florida to visit family, relaxing on the beaches in St. Augustine and Naples as well as family adventures in Mackinaw City. Teresa loved playing games and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She was very knowledgeable and always thought about others before herself.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Randy; son, Kalec Halvorsen; daughter, Kayla Halvorsen; brother, Dave (Ruth Mills) Mortensen; one nephew, Bryce Mortensen; mother-in-law, Sabra Halvorsen; brother-in-law, Dan (Katie) Halvorsen; and four nieces Brianna Halvorsen, Sarina Halvorsen, Venicia Palacios and Carina Halvorsen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Mortensen and Karen Hunsbusher; and father-in-law, Richard “Dick” Halvorsen.

A private memorial service will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Please contact the funeral home to reserve a time to offer condolences to the family. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

Donations may be gifted to Teresa’s family c/o Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Dan Mulkerin, Jenna, Stacey and the entire staff at the UW Carbone Cancer Center for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

