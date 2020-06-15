Teresa L. Phelan

Site staff by Site staff

STOUGHTON – Teresa Phelan, age 63 of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday June 10, 2020, at her home with her daughters at her side.

She was born on July 19, 1956, in Aurora, Colorado, the daughter of Jewel “Jo” Goodwin and Warren Olsen.

Teresa worked as a machinist at Madison Kipp for over a decade. Teresa attended East High School in Madison. Teresa married Jim Phelan of Madison, and they subsequently had two daughters. Her daughters and grandchildren became one of her greatest passions in life. Although Teresa and Jim divorced, they became lifelong friends.

Teresa’s passions included gardening, cooking, reading, Wisconsin Badger Hockey, her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching Jeopardy, home remodel shows, and playing card and dice games.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristin Phelan and Jessica Phelan; her mother, Jewel “Jo” Goodwin; her sisters, Rochelle “Shelly”(Walter) Cherek, Marie (Russ) Brugge, and Lora (Mike) Adams; brothers, Lyle (Solita) Qualls and Geoff Quals; her grandchildren, Olivia Frye and Jeweliana “Jewel” Lukasik; extended family; and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Qualls; and her father, Warren Olsen.

Almighty Father, source of forgiveness and salvation, grant that our relatives and friends who have passed from this life may, through the intercession of the blessed virgin Mary and all of the saints, come to share your eternal happiness through Christ our Lord, Amen.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, WI 53716.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com