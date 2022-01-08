Tenney Park lagoon, rinks open for ice skating

MADISON, Wis. — Just in time for the weekend, Madison’s parks department has announced Tenney Park is open for ice skating on the lagoon and ice rinks.

The announcement came on the same day the Wisconsin State Climatology Office declared Lake Mendota officially frozen over.

Skate rentals are available at Tenney Park as well as Elver and Vilas parks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

All rinks are free to the public and do not require reservations.

Skaters should check the status of the ice before heading out, the city’s parks department said.

For more information and to check rinks’ statuses, click here.

