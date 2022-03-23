Teens stole car from open garage before Beltline crash, complaint alleges

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy: WisDOT.

MADISON, Wis. — The teens charged in connection with a rush-hour crash on the Beltline stole the vehicle from an open garage, a criminal complaint alleges.

The car, a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, was reported stolen out of Sun Prairie. According to the complaint, the owner told police he had left his garage door open with the car keys inside on March 18 while he was at home. At some time between 12:30 and 3 p.m., someone allegedly entered the garage, unlocked the car, and stole it. Three Graco car seats, totaling $500 in value, were also allegedly stolen.

RELATED: Madison police give details on six teens who allegedly crashed stolen car, ran onto Beltline

According to the complaint, Madison and Sun Prairie police officers tracked the car using OnStar. Officers followed the vehicle eastbound on the Beltline, amid heavy traffic going roughly 25 to 35 miles per hour. The complaint states that when a marked squad car got close to the vehicle, it began to speed up and the driver used the righthand shoulder to pass traffic. Officers lost sight of the car briefly as it approached the Yahara River but soon found it completely stopped on the right shoulder.

Police then approached the car to make a traffic stop. At that time, both driver’s side doors opened and six people reportedly got out of the vehicle. The complaint alleges that the six began to run through traffic on the eastbound Beltline. An officer on the scene un-holstered his gun and chased after them.

The suspects then hopped over the median and began running against traffic in the westbound Beltline, around cars. A second officer, driving westbound, drove toward the suspects in an effort to stop them. The suspects turned around and stopped in the righthand shoulder.

According to the complaint, as the officer who had drawn his gun approached, five of the suspects put their hands in the air. A sixth suspect, a 14-year-old boy, jumped off of the bridge and into the marsh below.

The Madison Fire Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office used multiple boats to locate the teen. He was found, briefly hospitalized, and later taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old male were also arrested during the incident and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Two 17-year-olds, Selena Roder and Richard White Jr. were arrested at the scene. Both are charged with being a passenger in a vehicle operated without owner’s consent. Roder was also charged with resisting an officer

Avion Howard, 18, was arrested and charged with a felony count of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. According to the complaint, he admitted to driving the car, and police found the keys in one of his pockets.

During Howard’s Tuesday initial appearance in Dane County Court, the court entered a not guilty plea on the misdemeanor count and set Howard’s cash bond at $500.

RELATED: 18-year-old charged in stolen vehicle crash that caused Beltline backups appears in court

An initial court appearance for Roder and White is scheduled for May 19.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.