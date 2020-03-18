Teens run away after crashing stolen car into gas pump, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said three teens crashed into a gas pump after stealing a car Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. at the Kwik Trip located at 3153 Maple Grove Dr., according to a release from the Madison Police Department. This is the Kwik Trip at the corner of Maple Grove Dr. and McKee Rd.

Police said no fuel leaked from the damage pump, but the car’s front bumper was damaged during the crash. The teens ran from the convenience store after the crash, police said.

The car was stolen earlier in the night from Canterbury Rd, the release said.

