Teens point gun at head of woman during west side robbery, police say

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A woman living on Theresa Terrace on Madison’s west side says she was robbed by a group of teenagers who pointed a gun at her head Thursday night.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Theresa Terrance, just off of Hammersley Road, just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. A woman was standing outside her home when a white SUV suddenly stopped in the street and three young men got out. The woman says all three looked to be about 16 or 17 years old and had slender builds.

One of the boys was wearing a camouflage Nike jacket and light-colored skinny jeans. The woman says he pulled out a camouflage-patterned gun and put it to her head before stealing her cell phone. All three teens got back in the SUV and drove off.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at PS3Tips.com.

