Teens face charges in fight at La Follette HS that left victim hurt

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Two teenagers face charges following a Thursday afternoon fight at La Follette High School that left a 15-year-old with an injury that will likely require surgery, the Madison Police Department said Friday.

In an incident report, police said the fight broke out around 4:10 p.m. The victim reported a group of students was making fun of him before the incident got physical.

The fight was reportedly caught on video, which police said showed the victim and another teen getting ready to fight and several teens punching or trying to punch the victim.

School staff members were able to quickly break up the fight, but not before the victim suffered an injury to his mouth that will likely require oral surgery, police said.

Two teens involved in the fight face charges of physical abuse to a child and disorderly conduct. Police did not release their names or ages.

