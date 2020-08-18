Teens charged with first-degree homicide in death of 11-year-old girl

MADISON, Wis. – Two teens are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl.

Perion Carreon, 19, appeared virtually Tuesday afternoon in Dane County Circuit Court. Andre Brown, 16, is also charged in the death of Anisa Scott, who was shot on Madison’s east side Aug. 11.

Police were dispatched to the area of Lexington Ave. and Powers Ave. around 11:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

According to a criminal complaint, responding officers said they were flagged down by a man in the parking lot of AutoZone. The man told police he was driving on E. Washington Ave. when someone began shooting at his car. He also said his girlfriend’s daughter was injured during the incident.

Police said the girl was in the front passenger seat of the car and suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to the complaint.

The man believed the shots were coming from a black Lexus sedan, later determined to be a Kia Optima, the criminal complaint said.

Detectives used video from traffic cameras, Madison Metro buses and business in their investigation. Video shows someone from the Kia Optima firing at the black SUV, according to the complaint.

The Kia Optima was also tracked down to a convenience store on Rim Rock Road. Detectives said video from the store shows Perion Carreon get out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Detectives spoke to Carreon on Aug. 12 at the Dane County Jail. He admitted to driving the Optima and said that he and his passengers all had guns out and in their laps, according to the complaint.

Detectives said Carreon initially lied about who was in the vehicle, but later admitted that Andre Brown was inside. He said he picked Brown up at 531 Northport Drive.

Carreon said Brown and another person fired shots, according to the criminal complaint. Carreon said he did not know the name of the other passenger.

On Friday, detectives went to the apartment complex at 531 Northport Drive. Video from the complex showed Brown enter the Optima.