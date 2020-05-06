Teens arrested after ditching stolen Jaguar because it was ‘out of gas’

MADISON, Wis. — Two Middleton teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon after ditching a stolen car in Madison after the car ran ‘out of gas.’

According to an incident report, the teens stole the 2018 Jaguar convertible, worth about $65,000, from Monona.

The report said the car was initially spotted by police Tuesday in an East Springs Drive parking lot, but the driver sped away from police. Witnesses told police the convertible was going about 100 miles per hour and running red lights on Northport Drive.

Police said witnesses saw the car pull over on Northport Drive and the teens got out and ran. Officials said some provided good descriptions of the teenagers, and one man showed an officer which way they headed.

Madison police established a perimeter and took Mavrik D. Culver, 18, and Keenan T. Parker-Needham, 17, into custody on School Road.

Parker-Needham, who was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet, was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and obstructing and bail jumping. Culver was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Culver later told police, according to the report, why they ditched the Jaguar: “It’s not damaged. It’s out of gas.”

