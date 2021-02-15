Teens arrested after allegedly stealing running car outside Willy St. restaurant

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say two teenagers are being accused of stealing a car that was left running outside of a restaurant over the weekend.

Police say a person driving a 2011 Nissan Rouge was picking up an order at a restaurant on the 1100 block of Williamson Street Saturday evening when they left the car unlocked and running while they went inside the restaurant.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The car was seen driving on John Nolen Drive shortly after, along with with another car that was recently reported as stolen. Police say the Nissan Rogue hit two other cars on John Nolen Drive before crashing into a snowbank at North Shore Drive. The people inside got out and ran away after crashing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Officers searched the area and arrested the two teenagers, aged 16 and 14. According to police, the two are also suspects in another recent stolen car case, and one of the two was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitor.

The teens were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without consent and resisting/obstructing officers. The 16-year-old is also facing charges for a theft at West Towne Mall earlier Saturday in which a woman reported someone stealing her purse off a table in the food court and running into a stolen car waiting outside.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.