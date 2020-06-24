Teenager nearly hit by bullet while in bedroom, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A teenager in a Milwaukee Street home was nearly hit by a bullet Tuesday night, according to police

Madison police said one of bullets that hit the home in the 5000 block of the street penetrated a bedroom.

Officials said several community members called police to report the shooting, saying they heard between five and nine gunshots.

According to an incident report, detectives believe the home was specifically targeted.

Police said other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but there were no reports of injuries.

