Teen who allegedly brought gun to school misses court date in stolen car case

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A Verona teen charged in a case involving a stolen car that crashed into a Madison Police Department squad car did not show up in court Tuesday.

Tavion Flowers, 18, failed to appear at a preliminary hearing, court records show. He is charged with operating a vehicle without consent-passenger; as well as two counts of felony bail jumping.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Flowers also faces multiple charges after he allegedly brought a gun to Verona Area High School in November.

A status conference in that case is scheduled for April 11.

