Teen released on signature bond, charged with hate crimes for allegedly attacking Black teen on bus

MADISON, Wis. —

Police said on the night of July 10 Francisco was unprovoked when he attacked a Black teen on a Madison Metro bus, punching him and kicking him.

According to the criminal complaint, video footage on the bus shows Francisco call the victim a racial slur as he yelled at him to “get off my bus.”

Police said the victim is heard saying “I don’t want to fight,” and repeatedly telling Francisco to “chill.”

The victim told police he recognized Francisco, known as “D-Lo”, because the two lived together at a shelter a couple years ago.

Francisco is facing charges for disorderly conduct as a hate crime, battery to a public transit operator (or passenger) as a hate crime, and five counts of bail jumping for going against his bail conditions for five charges already pending.

In a rare instance during the initial appearance over Zoom, public defender Stanley Woodard identified himself as a Black man and gave Francisco the option to request another attorney and have his appearance at a later date, but Francisco decided to stick with Woodard.

As part of his release, Francisco was banned from Madison Metro and is not allowed to contact the victim.

The hate crime modifiers add a significant amount of money to the fines he faces if convicted, as well as time added to his possible jail time. Instead of facing a maximum of a less than 4 years, he is facing a maximum of 6 years if convicted.

