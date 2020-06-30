Teen pleads guilty to killing 2, trial moves to second phase

APPLETON, Wis. — A teen has pleaded guilty to killing his grandparents in the Fox Valley, but a trial will be held to determine if he should be held responsible due to his mental condition at the time of the deaths.

Eighteen-year-old Alexander Kraus entered the plea to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Dennis and Letha Kraus on April 14, 2019, at their Grand Chute home.

WLUK-TV reports Kraus maintains he is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A jury will decide if he had a mental disease, and, if so, if he lacked the capacity to conform his behavior to the law.

