Teen pistol-whipped, robbed while visiting Madison, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Merrimac teen was treated for a broken nose, chipped teeth and cuts after he was pistol-whipped during a robbery, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Officers met up with the 18-year-old after he was dropped off at the emergency room around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The teen said he was assaulted and robbed while getting out of a friend’s car. Officers believe the incident took place near Todd Dr. and McDivitt Dr. based off information the teen shared.

The teen said two men attacked him and stole his wallet, cell phone and backpack.

A preliminary investigation indicates the crime was not random, the release said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.