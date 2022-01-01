Teen killed in single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning

by Kyle Jones

MT. HOREB, Wis. – A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said.

Crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of State Highway 78 just after 3:10 a.m. after reports of a crash.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Officials said the man was traveling north when his vehicle left the road and hit a fence. He was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials said winter weather, poor road conditions, and speed contributed to the crash. The name of the victim has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.