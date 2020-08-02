Teen identified as victim in deadly stabbing

The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the victim in a deadly stabbing Thursday night.

She’s identified as 13-year-old Addrianna Christianson of Madison.

Madison police were dispatched to a home along the 3000 block of Dorchester Way around 9 p.m. Thursday.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was treated and released at a nearby hospital, police said.

The Madison Police Department said 44-year-old Travis M. Christianson was booked into the Dane County Jail Friday afternoon.

Christianson is facing tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

