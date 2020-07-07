Teen granted separate trial in murder of Madison doctor, husband

MADISON, Wis. — The teens accused of killing a Madison doctor and her husband will have separate trials from one another.

Khari Sanford, 19, and Ali’Jah Larrue, 18, both of Madison, face several charges, including first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre.

Larrue requested his trial be separate from Sanford’s in motion filed last month in Dane County Circuit Court. A judge approved this request during a virtual hearing on Tuesday.

The bodies of Potter, 52, and Carre, 57, were found in the UW Arboretum in March.

According to charging documents, Sanford was dating the daughter of Potter and Carre. Her parents had recently moved the young couple into their own apartment and provided them with a white van registered to Carre.

Potter and Carre’s daughter told detectives Sanford had been with her the night before her parents were discovered, but surveillance video shows their vehicle was spotted around Madison, the criminal complaint said. Video shows the van traveling near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Text messages also indicate the couple was apart, the complaint said.

A friend and high school classmate of the younger couple was interviewed by detectives. The friend said he overheard Potter and Carre’s daughter and Sanford talking about wanting to get money. According to the complaint, the friend said Sanford’s girlfriend mentioned her parents had “bands” of money and were rich.

The same friend told detectives that Larrue was with Sanford on March 30. Detectives said GPS data from Larrue’s phone placed him near the Arboretum the night of the shooting.

The friend also told detectives Sanford confessed to the shooting and said Larrue was with him. Authorities said the friend was also able to provide specific details about the shooting that had not been released to the public.

Larrue’s attorney filed another motion last month asking to build a defense against Sanford. The judge said a decision on this motion would be made at a later date.

Potter and Carre’s daughter has not been charged in this case.

Potter graduated from the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The group created a memorial fund in her and Carre’s honor. Organizers want to raise $100,000. They plan to use the money to create scholarships that would allow UW-Madison DFMCH chief residents to attend leadership training, much like the one Potter was involved in.

They also want to build a memorial inside the UW Arboretum in honor of the c ouple.