Teen father accused of killing newborn daughter pleads not guilty, headed to trial

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. — The teenager accused of killing his newborn daughter is headed to trial after waiving his preliminary hearing.

A Green County judge ruled Friday there was enough evidence to bring 16-year-old Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson to trial on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

He’s accused of taking and killing his newborn daughter the day after she was born. Police say they found a gunshot wound in the baby’s forehead before they say Kruckenberg-Anderson admitted to shooting her twice in the head.

Kruckenberg-Anderson pleaded not guilty to both charges Friday. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

He’s currently being held for a psychiatric evaluation over concerns about his mental health, but is still being considered competent to stand trial. He is due back in court for a status conference on March 4th.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.