Teen charged with homicide in fatal Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA, Wis. — Prosecutors in Waupaca County have charged a 17-year-old boy they say intentionally caused a crash that killed a woman.

Logan Stedjee is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in last Saturday’s fatal crash in Bear Creek. A criminal complaint says Stedjee was going about 100 mph, ran through a stop sign and struck a pickup truck, killing the woman.

WLUK-TV says she had not been identified. Stedjee suffered broken bones in his foot and finger. The complaint says the teen sent a Facebook message shortly before the crash saying he intended to crash and take his own life.

Stedjee’s attorney did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

