Teen charged with attempted battery for allegedly hitting Madison police squad car with metal rod

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. — A 17-year-old girl faces six charges, including three felonies, after she allegedly hit a Madison Police Department squad car with a metal rod earlier this week.

Eva Phillips-Fondow is charged with disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and two counts of felony bail jumping stemming from the incident on Monday evening.

According to a criminal complaint, Phillips-Fondow allegedly threw a candle in a glass jar at a Madison police officer’s squad car at the intersection of Carroll and West Wilson streets around 4:40 p.m. Monday. The complaint alleges she then walked up to the squad car and, after Officer Hunter Lisko rolled down his window, said something to the effect of “I hate you guys,” apparently referencing law enforcement.

At that point, police say Phillips-Fondow hit Lisko’s squad car at least five or six times with a metal rod at least a foot long. According to the complaint, Lisko then got out of the car and pointed his pistol at Phillips-Fondow, who threw the metal rod at him.

Lisko was not hurt, police said. The plastic on the squad car’s door was damaged and the glass was scuffed.

During an initial court appearance in Dane County Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set a cash bail of $500, agreeing with Assistant District Attorney Lillian Nelson that some form of cash bail was necessary since the case represents Phillips-Fondow’s third incident involving a felony related to violence toward law enforcement.

A criminal complaint in a previous case claimed the teen bit a Dane County sheriff’s deputy inside the county jail in late October as the deputy and others tried to change her sheets.

“Ms. Phillips-Fondow has not shown that she’s amenable to bond conditions and following those, and that makes it less likely that she’s going to appear in court I think,” the commissioner said.

Her attorney, Andrea Winder, had argued for signature bond in the case, saying she has not missed court appearances in other cases.

Phillips-Fondow’s attorney entered not guilty pleas on the three misdemeanor charges.

A preliminary hearing has been set for December 22.

