Teen charged in Kenosha shootings due back in Illinois court

Associated Press by Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020 with Ryan Balch, another militia member. Rittenhouse was charged in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Balch claims police told him they planned to push protesters toward the armed civilians to allow the militia to “deal with them.” Kenosha police have not responded to that allegation. Credit: Adam Rogan The Journal Times via AP

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is due back in court Friday as his attorneys fight efforts to send him to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges.

No immediate decision is expected during Friday morning’s scheduled hearing in Lake County, Illinois. At Kyle Rittenhouse’s last court hearing in late September, his attorneys asked for more time to prepare their opposition to his extradition from Illinois.

Judge Paul Novak gave them two weeks and said he would then schedule a separate hearing on the issue.

