Teen charged in connection to Anisa Scott killing headed to trial

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Ward

MADISON, Wis. — Jerry Ward, one of three teens charged in connection to the killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, is headed to trial.

Ward appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

During the hearing, Ward’s lawyers argued to dismiss the party to a crime charges because Ward was “sleeping” in the car when Scott was shot. The judge said it didn’t matter if Ward was sleeping because he was reportedly riding in the car with a gun in his lap. The motion was denied.

A trial date has yet to be decided, according to court records.

Ward was arrested Aug. 20. He is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree homicide, both as party to a crime.

Two other suspects arrested in connection with Scott’s death are also headed to trial.

