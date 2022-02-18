Teen brother of 11-year-old fatally shot in Fitchburg found delinquent in her death

by Logan Reigstad

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The brother of an 11-year-old girl fatally shot in Fitchburg in September has been found delinquent — the equivalent of an adult being found guilty — on an amended charge in her death, Dane County’s juvenile court administrator said Thursday.

David Schenk, 15, appeared in court Tuesday and was found delinquent of injury by negligent use of a weapon, administrator John Bauman said. Schenk was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the Sept. 28 shooting death of his sister Carolanah Schenk in the 5100 block of Curry Court. She later died at a hospital.

The 15-year-old was placed at home with “intensive community based supervision,” Bauman wrote in an email. He will also have to cooperate with therapy and other services his social worker recommends.

Days after the shooting, Schenk’s parents said in a statement that David accidentally shot Carolanah but did not provide details as to how the shooting happened.

