Teen arrested following sexual assault inside UW-Madison residence hall, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 17-year-old boy from Green Bay was arrested Friday following a sexual assault inside a University of Wisconsin-Madison residence hall earlier in the day, the university’s police department said.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a residence hall in the southeast neighborhood around 3 a.m. Friday for a report of a sexual assault. The victim, who was acquainted with the boy, reported waking up to him assaulting her.

Police did not name the residence hall where the assault occurred.

The 17-year-old was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault. The release said he was visiting another resident and is not affiliated with the university.

News 3 Now is not naming the teen at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

