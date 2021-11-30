Teen arrested after allegedly punching other teen in the head at West High School

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police arrested a 16-year-0ld Tuesday who allegedly punched another teen in the head.

The incident reportedly happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at West High School.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police said the victim does not remember the entire incident and may have blacked out.

The arrested teen faces a charge of substantial battery.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.