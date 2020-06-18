Teen airlifted to hospital, 3 pythons found in truck following crash, deputies say

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — Animal control officers responded to a crash near Blue Mounds after a teen crashed a truck with three pythons inside, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to Highway 151 in the town of Blue Mounds around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said a 16-year-old boy was driving a pick-up truck northbound. The truck left the road and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the median, the release said.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to a Madison hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Animal control officers were called to the scene to care for three pythons which were inside the vehicle.

Northbound 151 was closed for around 90 minutes.

