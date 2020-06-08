Teen accused of robbing senior citizen at ATM, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A 70-year-old man tried chasing a group of young people accused of stealing his rent money, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The man was getting money out of an ATM at a Kwik Trip on East Washington Avenue around 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday when a teen grabbed the cash, police said. The man fell several times while chasing the group, the release said.

Responding officers spotted the group. One teen admitted to taking the man’s money, police said.

The 15-year-old from DeForest was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for theft.

