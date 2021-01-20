Teen accused of murdering newborn daughter asks for case to be moved to juvenile court

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

A teen charged with killing his newborn daughter makes his initial appearance in court.

MONROE, Wis. — A Green County teen accused of killing his newborn daughter is asking for his case to be moved to juvenile court.

16-year-old Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson is currently being charged as an adult with first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

Prosecutors say he admitted to taking his infant daughter into the woods and shooting her in the head just days after she was born.

On Wednesday, Kruckenberg-Anderson’s lawyers asked to move the case to juvenile court due to his age.

He is expected back in court next month.

