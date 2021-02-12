Teen accused of killing newborn daughter expected in court Friday

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

ALBANY, Wis. — The teenager accused of killing his newborn daughter is expected back in Green County court Friday.

16-year-old Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson is scheduled for a virtual preliminary hearing before a judge decides whether there’s enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

Kruckenberg-Anderson is being charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hidind a corpse. He’s accused of shooting his newborn daughter twice in the head a day after she was born and leaving her in the woods.

The criminal complaint filed by prosecutors says an initial investigation found Kruckenberg-Anderson and the child’s mother agreed they could not keep the child. Kruckenberg-Anderson told police he took the child and left the her naked in a fallen tree and covered her with snow, knowing she would die of exposure to the elements.

But when police investigated the area where the baby was found, they found a gunshot wound in the child’s forehead. According to the complaint, Kruckenberg-Anderson then told police he shot the girl twice in the head.

Kruckenberg-Anderson has previously asked that his case be tried in juvenile court instead.

He’s being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

