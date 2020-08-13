Teen accused of hate crime appears in court, court enters not-guilty plea on his behalf

MADISON, Wis. — The teen accused of a hate crime after he allegedly attacked a Black teen on a bus appeared in court Thursday.

Court records show that 17-year-old DeAngelo Francisco stood mute, and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Police said video footage on the bus shows Francisco calling the victim a racial slur and punching and kicking him.

Francisco is charged with seven counts, including disorderly conduct with a hate crime modifier.

