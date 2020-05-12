Ted W. Kilcoyne

Ted W. Kilcoyne, age 56 of rural Darlington, WI passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, WI.

He was born August 17, 1963 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington the son of Bill and Maxine (Fink) Kilcoyne. Ted grew up in the Darlington area and graduated from Darlington High School in 1982. He spent his whole live living in the Darlington area where he was known for his taxidermy talents.

Ted is survived by his children: Haden Kilcoyne of Darlington and Alyssa Kilcoyne of Marysville, IN; and two sisters: Marilyn (Mike) Mathys of Darlington and Karen (John) Mathys of Argyle, WI and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin boys in infancy: Tyler and Kyle Kilcoyne; a sister: Linda Webster; and a brother-in-law: Tom Webster.

Ted was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, the Willlowa Beagle Club in Platteville, WI where he held the title of President, and the Heroes Hunting Program – where Ted would mount the animal a soldier harvested and donate his time and supplies. He enjoyed hunting duck and rabbit with his dogs, fishing and camping with his children and close friends, gardening, and training world class dogs. Any free time he had he would be outdoors. Ted was also a huge supporter of the Darlington Fire Department of which is son Haden is a member.

Ted never let his disability limit him on what he could accomplish. He lived with a never give up attitude. He truly cherished his family, especially his children and the memories they created together. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private family funeral service will be held at the Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg, WI with Rev. Joji Reddy of Holy Rosary Catholic Church officiating.

Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Ted at a later date.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Ted’s name.