Ted W. Falk

Ted Falk, age 87, of Monroe, was called home to be with his Savior on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Ted was born July 13, 1932, in Zion, IL, the third child of Clarence and Luella (Smith) Falk, and lived in Zion until age 12, when the family moved to Monroe. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1950 and was united in marriage to Lillian Graber on June 6, 1959 at St. John’s United Church of Christ. He farmed in Jordan Township all of his life before selling the farm and moving to Monroe Township in 2000. In addition to farming, Ted served as Jordan Town Clerk, was a director of Clarno Mutual Insurance for 50 years, a member of the Monroe United Methodist where he served on the Building Committee, and was a director on AMPI earlier in his farming career. He received many farming awards including Outstanding Young Farmer, and several conservation merits. Ted loved the land and farming, and was a thoughtful and caring steward of the land. He will always be remembered for his quiet words of wisdom, quick wit, and beautiful blue eyes.

Ted is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lillian Falk; daughters, Kathleen (David) May, Kristine (Bill) Falk, and Karen (Sacha) Tetzlaff; grandchildren, Matthew (Julia) and Elizabeth May; Erin, Anya, and Joshua Falk; and Lauren, Sonya, and Melaina Tetzlaff; great-grandson, Henry May; siblings, Bob (Esther) Falk, Hazel Matzke, Carol Burgett, Alice Miller, Wes (Bonnie) Falk, and Ken Falk; and many nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law; Abby Falk; brothers-in-law, David Burgett, and Paul Matzke; and a niece, Evelyn Butts.

Visitation will be at Newcomer Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Dr. Don Kim officiating.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe.

In lieu of other expression of sympathy, memorials are suggested in Ted’s name to Monroe United Methodist Church, Friends of Pleasant View, or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank his exceptional caregivers at Monroe Clinic, Pleasant View, and Monroe Clinic Hospice. Special thanks to his wonderful personal caregiver, Terry Russ.

At Newcomer Funeral Home your safety is our concern. Masks will be required while entering the funeral home in groups of ten. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing while entering our facility and try to limit physical contact with the family. We appreciate your understanding during this time.