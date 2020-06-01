Tear gas used on State Street for second night as protest escalates

MADISON, Wis. — Tensions are growing between law enforcement and hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Madison Sunday night.

The group is protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Sunday night’s demonstrations started peacefully with protesters marching along State Street, but things began to escalate around 9:30 p.m.

For a second night in a row, police used tear gas to try and disperse crowds gathered on State Street. Madison police tweeted that subjects are becoming violent, throwing rocks and assaulting an officer.

News 3 Now crews on State Street saw at least two people taken into police custody around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

So far there have been no reports of property damage. Protesters were observed kneeling in the street before officers.

The protesters are out past a 9:30 curfew implemented in Madison this weekend and lasting until June 3.

The Wisconsin National Guard is assisting local law enforcement.

Subjects in the downtown area have become violent, throwing rocks and assaulting an officer…chemical agents have been dispersed…curfew remains in effect, avoid the area — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) June 1, 2020

