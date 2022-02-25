Team USA curling star Matt Hamilton’s new sports radio show launches Monday

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Team USA Curling star Matt Hamilton is moving from the ice rink to the airwaves.

Hamilton and Jim Rutledge will host “Rutledge and Hamilton” from 2 to 4 p.m. weekdays on 100.5 ESPN Radio beginning Monday.

“I’ve got a face for radio and a voice for silent films, but here I am,” he quipped on Live at Four Friday afternoon.

The show will focus on Wisconsin sports and banter among hosts and a producer of three different generations, Hamilton said.

“I just love talking sports and the Packers, and now I have a platform to do it where people actually are going to listen to me,” he added.

