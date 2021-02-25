Teachers, childcare workers, some essential workers eligible for vaccination starting Monday

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Marco Ugarte FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2020 file photo, a healthcare worker receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the N-1 military base in Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Mexico will start vaccinating teachers and other school personnel in Campeche, one of the country's 32 states this weekend with an eye toward resuming in-person classes there as early as late next month, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

MADISON, Wis. — Teachers, child care workers, some essential workers and other will soon be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.

The groups, in order of priority, include education and child care staff, people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care personnel, and facility staff and residents in congregate living settings, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials.

The state’s weekly vaccine allocation has recently increased and is expected to increase further when the new groups become eligible, but overall supply is still lagging behind demand.

“Part of bouncing back from this pandemic means protecting all the educators and essential workers, many of whom have been putting their health at risk throughout this pandemic,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “With more than 1,281,903 doses of the vaccine already administered, we are working quickly to get more shots in arms as we have supply available. While our supply is still not enough for us to vaccinate at the rate we all want, we’re going to keep working around the clock to get folks vaccinated as quickly as we can.”

Health authorities said they expect it to take roughly two months to vaccinate all of the Wisconsinites in the new groups. The recent increase in available vaccine supply will be targeted to Wisconsinites age 65 and older, educators and child care workers before vaccinators move on to the other newly eligible groups.

In total, the new groups include more than 700,000 people throughout the state.

