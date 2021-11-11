TDS Telecom one of 9 employers to get ‘Vets Ready Employer’ award from state Department of Workforce Development

by Site staff

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has recognized TDS Telecom for its commitment to veterans.

The DWD secretary-designee presented the company with the Vets Ready Employer award on Wednesday.

Companies that receive the award have demonstrated a commitment to hiring veterans, supporting their veteran workforce and connecting with the veteran community.

“TDS has been incredibly supportive of me and my family through deployments and taking time for training and things of that nature, so to see TDS receive this award here is, I think it’s certainly well-deserved,” Jeffrey Mand, the director for network operations for TDS, said.

TDS was one of nine employers across Wisconsin to get the designation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.