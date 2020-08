Taylor S. White

Taylor S. White, 31, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died from the result of a swimming accident on the Mississippi River.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on September 5, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Taylor S. White Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.