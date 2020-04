Taylor gets the call, Badger running back drafted by the Colts

MADISON, WI - AUGUST 31: Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MADISON – In three years at Wisconsin Jonathan Taylor rushed for 6,174 yards, won two Doak Walker awards, and now leaves as a second round draft pick.

Indianapolis selected Taylor 41st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

🚨BADGER OFF THE BOARD🚨 Jonathan Taylor selected 41st overall by the #Colts #Badgers #OnWisconsin — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) April 24, 2020

Last season Taylor ran for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns.

