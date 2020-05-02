Taylor excited to be a Colt

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday marked exactly one week since Jonathan Taylor got the call he’s been waiting his entire life for.

Now as an official member of the Indianapolis Colts, the former Badger running back is excited for his first day with the franchise.

“I’m just a pepperoni guy. I’ve never was a guy to have pineapple or any other thing” – @JayT23 We talked the #28, @ToppersPizza, and the Terrace with former @BadgerFootball star Jonathan Taylor. More from JT tonight on @WISCTV_News3 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/TsptV4NSbU — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) May 1, 2020

