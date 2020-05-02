Taylor excited to be a Colt

Zach Hanley
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday marked exactly one week since Jonathan Taylor got the call he’s been waiting his entire life for.

Now as an official member of the Indianapolis Colts, the former Badger running back is excited for his first day with the franchise.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments