Taylor dishes up his favorite pizza topping

MADISON, Wis. – Former Badger running back Jonathan Taylor is a franchise player when it comes to pizza.

Taylor is the owner of 4 Toppers restaurants in Madison and says Toppers was his go to during his time at UW-Madison.

As far as his pizza goes, JT keeps it simple, he’s a pepperoni guy.

