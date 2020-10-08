Taylor County mink test positive for coronavirus

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

MADISON, Wis. — Dead mink at a Taylor County mink farm tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, a news release said.

According to the release this is the first confirmed infection among Wisconsin’s mink population. Wisconsin is the second state with confirmed cases at a mink farm, with Utah being the first. The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the positive result after preliminary testing done by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has quarantined all the animals on the farm. No animals or animal products can leave the farm.

Since the investigation is active, DATCP is not providing information about the farm or those involved.

Many agencies, including a local veterinarian, are helping at the farm. They are making sure to have appropriate carcass disposal, cleaning and disinfecting the animal areas and protecting human and animal health.

There is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading the virus to humans. People though can spread it to mink and other animals.

Those with COVID-19 are encouraged to avoid contact with pets and other animals to protect the animals from infection.

